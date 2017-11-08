FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 2:05 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Brazil's BRF and China's COFCO sign agreement on food safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add dropped word in headline)

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA and a subsidiary of China’s COFCO Corp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to boost cooperation on food safety and quality controls, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRF’s CEO Pedro Faria said in the statement that China’s market is a priority for BRF and the agreement with Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd should allow the two companies to improve product quality. BRF is a shareholder in Cofco Meat since its IPO in Hong Kong last year, BRF’s vice president Simon Cheng said in the statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.