a month ago
Brazil's BRF creates 14 vice presidencies reporting to CEO Faria
July 6, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a month ago

Brazil's BRF creates 14 vice presidencies reporting to CEO Faria

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's BRF SA , the world's largest chicken exporter, approved an organizational restructuring that creates 14 vice presidencies reporting directly to global Chief Executive Officer Pedro Faria, according to a Thursday securities filing.

As part of the change, the company grouped its Asian, European, Americas and African commercial operations into an international division to be overseen by Simon Cheng, who led the Asian business in the past few years. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

