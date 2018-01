SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA launched a new brand called Kidelli, aimed at cost-conscious buyers representing some 30 percent of the country’s processed food market, an executive said on Tuesday.

The company said 14 products will be sold under the new brand, which will be primarily distributed at cash-and-carry outlets, Brazil vice president Alexandre Almeida told reporters during a conference call. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)