Brazil's BRF reports Q2 net loss of 167 mln reais on food scandal fallout

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's food processor BRF SA on Thursday reported a wider than expected net loss of 167 million reais ($52.60 million) in the second quarter, as it continued to reel from the effects of a food safety scandal, it said in a securities filing.

The loss was larger than the 88 million reais forecast in a Reuters consensus estimate. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, came in 575 million reais, below a 664 million reais estimate. ($1 = 3.1751 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)