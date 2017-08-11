FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BRF reports Q2 net loss of 167 mln reais on food scandal fallout
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 11, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 3 days ago

Brazil's BRF reports Q2 net loss of 167 mln reais on food scandal fallout

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's food processor BRF SA on Thursday reported a wider than expected net loss of 167 million reais ($52.60 million) in the second quarter, as it continued to reel from the effects of a food safety scandal, it said in a securities filing.

The loss was larger than the 88 million reais forecast in a Reuters consensus estimate. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, came in 575 million reais, below a 664 million reais estimate. ($1 = 3.1751 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

