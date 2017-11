Nov 13 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. announces 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.38

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - ‍in quarter, gross losses from Hurricane Harvey estimated to be $23.0 million

* Qtrly ‍net premiums earned grew 21.0% to $8.6 million​

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly‍ total revenues $9.4 million versus $7.6 million