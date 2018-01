Jan 30 (Reuters) - 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAYS TO GET FINANCIAL AID OF 9.4 MILLION EUROS FOR BIOFUEL PLANT PROJECT IN PORTUGAL‍​

* SAYS LOAN GIVEN WITHOUT INTEREST, TERM OF RETURN 8 YEARS WITH 2 YEARS OF GRACE PERIOD

* 5.64 MILLION EUROS (60 PERCENT) ARE CONVERTIBLE INTO NON-REFUNDABLE GRANT IF CRITERIA DEFINED IN PROJECT ARE MET Source text: bit.ly/2DYwWFb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)