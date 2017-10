Oct 10 (Reuters) - 1SPATIAL PLC:

* ‍HAS APPOINTED CLAIRE MILVERTON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍NICOLE PAYNE (NEE PRICE), HAS TODAY BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​