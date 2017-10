Oct 26 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp

* 1st Constitution Bancorp reports third quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly ‍net interest income was $9.4 million , increased by 3.4% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: