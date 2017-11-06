BRIEF-1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank

Nov 6 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp
* 1st Constitution Bancorp to acquire New Jersey Community Bank
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for approximately $4.00 per share
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - deal for approximately $7.6 million in total consideration
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - co will acquire New Jersey Community Bank in a stock and cash transaction
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - new Jersey Community Bank shareholders to get $1.60 in cash, 0.1333 shares of co for each New Jersey Community Bank share
* 1st Constitution Bancorp says deal is anticipated to be accretive to 1(st) Constitution Bancorp’s earnings per share and tangible book value in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: