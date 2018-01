BRIEF-21St Century Oncology Receives Court Approval Of Plan Of Reorganization

Jan 9 (Reuters) - 21St Century Oncology Inc:

* 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 WITHIN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS

* 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY INC - PLAN OF REORGANIZATION EXPECTED TO REDUCE LONG-TERM DEBT BY MORE THAN $500 MILLION

* 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL OF PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* 21ST CENTURY ONCOLOGY - UPON EMERGENCE FROM BANKRUPTCY, MAJORITY OWNERS OF REORGANIZED CO WILL PROVIDE FRESH CAPITAL TO COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: