
September 29, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-21Vianet Group, Inc. announces the pricing of USD100 million notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces the pricing of usd100 million notes

* 21Vianet Group - ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​

* 21Vianet Group Inc - ‍notes were priced at a slightly premium of 100.04, with an effective yield of 6.98%​

* 21Vianet Group- ‍priced offering of USD100 million in aggregate principal amount of USD-denominated notes due 2020 at a coupon rate of 7.000% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

