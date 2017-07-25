FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - 22 Capital Corp:

* 22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

* 22 Capital - co and ndivision have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse take-over of 22 capital by shareholders of Ndivision

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction expected that shareholders of co will hold approximately 9.7pct of equity of combined entity​

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that purchasers in offering will hold approximately 2.3pct of equity of resulting issuer​

* 22 Capital - ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that former shareholders of Ndivision will hold about 88.0pct of equity of resulting issuer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.