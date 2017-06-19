FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-22nd Century entered into warrant exercise agreements to buy up to 7 mln shares at $1.00/shr
June 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-22nd Century entered into warrant exercise agreements to buy up to 7 mln shares at $1.00/shr

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc:

* 22nd Century - entered into warrant exercise agreements with all of holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 7 million shares of common stock at $1.00/share

* 22nd Century - entered into exercise agreements with exercising holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 4.3 million shares of common stock for $1.45/share

* 22nd Century - expects to receive gross proceeds before expenses of about $13.2 million from exercise of all of original warrants by August 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2shnGVU) Further company coverage:

