BRIEF-22nd Century Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 10 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc-

* 22nd Century Group files 2017 second quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue rose 37.8 percent to $3.9 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century projects that year-end revenue will exceed $16 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century's cash reserves are sufficient to meet all regular operating expenses through at least march 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: