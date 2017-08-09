FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-22nd Century Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.04
Markets & Economy
India Economy
August 9, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-22nd Century Group reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc-

* 22nd Century Group files 2017 second quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue rose 37.8 percent to $3.9 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century projects that year-end revenue will exceed $16 million

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century's cash reserves are sufficient to meet all regular operating expenses through at least march 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

