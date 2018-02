Feb 21 (Reuters) - 2U Inc:

* 2U INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 16, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO TWELVE MEMBERS - SEC FILING​

* 2U INC - ‍APPOINTED GREGORY K. PETERS AS A CLASS I DIRECTOR TO FILL VACANCY CREATED BY SUCH INCREASE IN SIZE, BOTH EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 15, 2018​