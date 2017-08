Aug 10 (Reuters) - 2U Inc

* Says ‍company is restating its adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share guidance​ for Q3 and FY 2017

* Sees ‍adjusted net loss per share $0.17 -$0.16 for Q3 2017 and $0.12 - $0.10 for FY 2017 ​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2urWR47) Further company coverage: