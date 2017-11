Nov 1 (Reuters) - 3-D Matrix Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 1.3 million new shares to an investment limited liability partnership to raise 835 million yen (net amount) via private placement

* Says payment date on Nov. 20

* Says proceeds will be mainly used for R&D expenses

