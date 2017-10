Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3D Signatures Inc:

* 3D SIGNATURES INC. ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* 3D SIGNATURES INC- PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.25 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2.5 MILLION​

* 3D SIGNATURES INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CLINICAL TRIALS​