BRIEF-3i Group ‍posts NAV per share of 701 pence for nine months Dec. 2017​

* ‍NAV PER SHARE OF 701 PENCE AND TOTAL RETURN OF 19.4% FOR NINE MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍PRIVATE EQUITY CASH REALISATIONS OF £389 MILLION IN NINE MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017. IN ADDITION, ANNOUNCED C.EUR 307 MILLION DIVESTMENT OF ATESTEO IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍COMPLETED TWO ADD-ON INVESTMENTS IN CIRTEC MEDICAL AND PONROY SANTÉ, TAKING YEAR TO DATE PRIVATE EQUITY CASH INVESTMENT TO £585 MILLION​

* ‍STRONG PERFORMANCE FROM 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC (“3IN”) AS ITS SHARE PRICE INCREASED BY 7% IN QUARTER FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS DIVESTMENTS OF ELENIA AND ANGLIAN WATER GROUP​

* ‍INVESTED £167 MILLION IN OUR FIRST US INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT, SMARTE CARTE, IN NOVEMBER 2017 AND DISPOSED OF OUR RESIDUAL DEBT MANAGEMENT INVESTMENTS, GENERATING PROCEEDS OF £127 MILLION​

* ‍ACTION‘S EXPANSION CONTINUED WITH OPENING OF 244 NEW STORES IN 2017, INCLUDING SIX PILOT STORES IN POLAND​

* ‍ACTION WILL BE PUBLISHING ITS AUDITED RESULTS FOR 2017 IN MARCH​

* ‍RECOGNISED A £31 MILLION GAIN ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE IN QUARTER, AS EURO STRENGTHENED AGAINST STERLING​