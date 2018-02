Feb 21 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc:

* ‍BOARD OF COMPANY HAS APPROVED PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF £425 MILLION IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN AN EFFICIENT BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍A SHARE CONSOLIDATION IS PROPOSED, WITH EVERY 19 EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES BEING CONSOLIDATED INTO 15 NEW ORDINARY SHARES​