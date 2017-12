Dec 13 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc:

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC SELLS ITS STAKE IN ELENIA

* SALE OF INVESTMENT WILL GENERATE ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £725 MILLION FOR 3I INFRASTRUCTURE

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO EU MERGER REGULATION APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED BEFORE END OF 3I INFRASTRUCTURE‘S FINANCIAL YEAR

* SALE TO ALLIANZ CAPITAL PARTNERS ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZ GROUP, MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS AND VALTION ELÄKERAHASTO