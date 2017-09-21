FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3M announces public offering of notes
September 21, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-3M announces public offering of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M- public offering of notes,commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million of 63/8% debentures due 2028 and 5.70% notes due 2037​

* 3M Co - net proceeds from offering to fund its previously announced acquisition of Scott Safety and general corporate purposes- SEC filing

* 3M Co - ‍company intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering of notes to fund consideration payable in tender offers​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hlAaVZ) Further company coverage:

