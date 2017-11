Oct 31 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M Co anticipates that the U.S. Department of Labor will conclude its investigation, related to co’s pension plan, in the first half of 2018 - SEC filing

* 3M - Investigation that began in 2015 relates to certain private equity investments, plan expenses, securities lending, and distributions of plan benefits Source text: (bit.ly/2gYotbs) Further company coverage: