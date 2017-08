June 20 (Reuters) - 3m Co

* 3M announces new leadership appointments

* 3M co - michael roman appointed chief operating officer, h.c. Shin appointed vice chair

* 3M co - hak cheol (h.c.) shin is appointed vice chair and executive vice president

* 3M co - 3m also announced that board of directors waived mandatory retirement age of 65 years for thulin