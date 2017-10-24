BRIEF-3M Q3 earnings per share $2.33

Oct 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M delivers record third-quarter sales and earnings per share; company increases full-year 2017 outlook

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.33

* Q3 sales $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $9.00 to $9.10

* 3M co - qtrly ‍organic local-currency sales increased 6.6 percent​

* 3M co - ‍ foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.6 percent​ in quarter

* 3M co qtrly industrial sales ‍ of $2.8 billion, up 6.2 percent in u.s. dollars​

* 3M co - ‍now forecasts 2017 organic local-currency sales growth of 4 to 5 percent​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: