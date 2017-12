BRIEF-3M To Continue Its Strong Momentum In 2018

Dec 12 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M TO CONTINUE ITS STRONG MOMENTUM IN 2018

* - SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $9.60 TO $10.00

* SEES ‍TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 7 PERCENT; ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT FOR FULL-YEAR 2018​

* SAYS IS TRACKING TO TOP HALF OF BOTH ITS FULL-YEAR 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH RANGE OF 4 TO 5 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RANGE OF $9.00 TO $9.10

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.63, REVENUE VIEW $33.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.07, REVENUE VIEW $31.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S