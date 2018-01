Jan 17 (Reuters) - 4Imprint Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE 627.5 MILLION USD

* ‍UNAUDITED GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 DECEMBER 2017 WAS $627.5M, 12% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR COMPARATIVE OF $558.2M​

* UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: