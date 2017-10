Aug 10 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* ‍NARROWS ITS FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 OF AN AVERAGE MONTHLY USE OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS FROM EUR 600 TO EUR 1,400 THOUSAND TO BETWEEN EUR 1,000 AND EUR 1,400 THOUSAND​

* ‍FURTHER ESTIMATES THAT AVAILABLE CASH/FUNDS SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE COMPANY INTO 2020​