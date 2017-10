Oct 26 (Reuters) - 4SC AG

* ‍AS OF 30 SEPT HOLDS CASH BALANCE/FUNDS OF EUR 43,353 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR 4,638 THOUSAND AS OF 30 JUNE 2017​

* ‍MONTHLY USE OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS WITHIN RANGE FORECASTED FOR 2017 AMOUNTING TO EUR 739,000 ON AVERAGE IN 9 MTHS​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT PROCEEDS OF CAPITAL RAISE WILL FINANCE 4SC‘S STATED GOALS INTO 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)