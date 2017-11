Nov 9 (Reuters) - 51job Inc

* 51Job, inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.32

* Q3 loss per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue rose 22.4 percent to RMB 728.2 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 825 million to RMB 845 million