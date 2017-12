Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lens Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS 607.3 MILLION YUAN ($91.78 million) OF ITS CONVERTIBLE BONDS ARE NOT SUBSCRIBED BY RETAIL INVESTORS OUT OF OVERALL ISSUE SIZE OF 4.15 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j2ufXb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6171 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)