Feb 21 (Reuters) - 8Ip Emerging Companies Ltd:

* ‍H1 PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $3.9 MILLION, UP 150.39%​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $6.4 MILLION, UP 110.77%

* ‍DIRECTORS DECLARED A 1.0 CENT FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: