Feb 16 (Reuters) - 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp:

* 8POINT3 ENERGY PARTNERS - ON‍ FEB 15, SUNPOWER SOLD INTEREST IN BOULDER SOLAR PROJECT THAT WAS SUBJECT TO RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER AGREEMENT TO THIRD PARTY​

* 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS CO'S UNIT NO LONGER HAS ABILITY TO BUY INTEREST IN BOULDER SOLAR PROJECT/RELATED ASSETS FROM SUNPOWER - SEC FILING