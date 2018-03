March 8 (Reuters) - 8Telecom International Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍CO TO ACQUIRE CHINA COMMODITY MARKET & CHINA COMMODITY SHOPPING CENTRE FROM LETU INVESTMENT & NEW PACIFIC TRADING ​

* AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF AGREEMENT S$8​ MILLION

* CO TO BUY ‍51% OF ISSUED AND PAID UP CAPITAL OF CHINA COMMODITY MARKET AND CHINA COMMODITY SHOPPING CENTRE PTE.​