BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores LLC ‍announces proposed amendment to term loan credit facility​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores Llc:
* Announced launch of a proposed amendment to its term loan credit facility- SEC filing
* Under proposed amendment, maturity date of term loan facility would be extended to January 13, 2022 - SEC filing
* Says proposed amendment would increase interest rate of facility by 1% per annum
* Says amendment to reallocate about $130 million first lien term loans held by co's equity sponsors to new second lien term loan