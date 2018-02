BRIEF-A & J Mucklow Group Says ‍HY Statutory Pre-Tax Profit Was £29.9M​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A & J Mucklow Group P L C:

* ‍STATUTORY PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR HALF YEAR WAS £29.9M​

* ‍HY EPRA EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE INCREASED BY 2.7% TO 12.88P​

* HY ‍EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE INCREASED BY 35P TO 506P​

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10.18P PER ORDINARY SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 3% OVER LAST YEAR​

* ‍MARKET CONDITIONS FOR INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN MIDLANDS CONTINUE TO LOOK FAVOURABLE FOR SECOND HALF YEAR​