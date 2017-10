BRIEF-A10 Networks expects 3rd quarter 2017 revenue to exceed prior outlook

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A10 Networks Inc

* A10 Networks expects third quarter 2017 revenue to exceed prior outlook

* A10 Networks Inc - ‍company also expects to report a profit on a non-GAAP basis for Q3 ​

* A10 Networks Inc - ‍expects revenue for its q3 2017 to exceed management’s prior outlook provided on July 27, 2017​

* A10 Networks Inc - ‍currently expects revenue to be between $59 million and $60 million, above its prior guidance of $53 million to $57 million​ for Q3

* Q3 revenue view $55.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S