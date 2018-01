BRIEF-A10 Networks Postpones 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A10 Networks Inc:

* A10 NETWORKS ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* A10 NETWORKS-IN Q4 2017, CO DETERMINED THAT, A MID-LEVEL EMPLOYEE WITHIN FINANCE DEPARTMENT HAD VIOLATED CO‘S INSIDER TRADING POLICY, CODE OF CONDUCT

* A10 NETWORKS - CO CONDUCTED AN EMAIL REVIEW AND ADDITIONAL PROCEDURES TO ENSURE ACCURACY OF ITS REPORTING OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2017

* A10 NETWORKS INC - ‍INVESTIGATION REGARDING CERTAIN ACCOUNTING AND INTERNAL CONTROL MATTERS IS IN ITS EARLY STAGES ​

* A10 NETWORKS- REVIEW, PROCEDURES INTO ACCOUNTING AND INTERNAL CONTROL MATTERS DID NOT IDENTIFY MATTERS THAT REQUIRED MATERIAL ADJUSTMENTS TO BE MADE