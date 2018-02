Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aa Plc:

* PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

* ‍TRADING EBITDA IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE​

* ‍WE EXPECT TO DELIVER TRADING EBITDA IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN £390M AND £395M AS PROVIDED IN SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍WE ACHIEVED 6% GROWTH IN MOTOR POLICIES TO 629,000 WHICH OFFSET EXPECTED 5% DECLINE IN HOME POLICIES TO 818,000​

* ‍WE EXPECT FURTHER GROWTH IN MOTOR POLICY BOOK​

* ‍IN-HOUSE UNDERWRITER CONTINUES TO GROW RAPIDLY AND NOW HAS 407,000 POLICIES IN FORCE, JUST OVER HALF OF WHICH ARE MOTOR POLICIES​