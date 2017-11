Nov 29 (Reuters) - AA Plc:

* ‍IT HAS AGREED TO SELL AA‘S HOME EMERGENCY SERVICES POLICY BOOK TO HOMESERVE​

* ‍HOMESERVE WILL ACQUIRE APPROXIMATELY 70,000 CONSUMER POLICIES WHO WILL MIGRATE FROM MAY 2018​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE EARLY IN 2018​

* ‍HOMESERVE WILL OPERATE BUSINESS UNDER AA BRAND FOR NEXT THREE YEARS​

* ‍ON COMPLETION, APPROXIMATELY 70 PLUMBING AND GAS ENGINEERS WILL TRANSFER TO HOMESERVE​