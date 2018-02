Feb 21 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc:

* AAC HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $86.1 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES IN RANGE OF $325 MILLION - $335 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES IN RANGE OF $325 MILLION - $335 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 - $0.75