BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction
#Regulatory News
October 9, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings secures committed $65 million acquisition financing for AdCare transaction and increases revolving credit facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍also announced that it increased its revolving credit facility under its existing senior secured credit facility by $15 million to $55 million​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍increased revolving credit facility is scheduled to mature in June 2022​

* AAC Holdings - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility would be consistent with AAC’s existing $210 million senior secured term loan facility

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍terms of incremental term loan facility is scheduled to mature in june 2023​

* AAC Holdings Inc - ‍proceeds from incremental term loan facility would be used to fund AAC’s proposed acquisition of AdCare Inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

