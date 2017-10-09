BRIEF-AAC Holdings secures committed $65 mln acquisition financing for AdCare transaction

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AAC Holdings Inc
* AAC Holdings secures committed $65 million acquisition financing for AdCare transaction and increases revolving credit facility
* AAC Holdings Inc - also announced that it increased its revolving credit facility under its existing senior secured credit facility by $15 million to $55 million
* AAC Holdings Inc - increased revolving credit facility is scheduled to mature in June 2022
* AAC Holdings - terms of incremental term loan facility would be consistent with AAC’s existing $210 million senior secured term loan facility
* AAC Holdings Inc - terms of incremental term loan facility is scheduled to mature in june 2023
* AAC Holdings Inc - proceeds from incremental term loan facility would be used to fund AAC's proposed acquisition of AdCare Inc.