FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-AAM reports Q2 earnings per share $0.59
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-AAM reports Q2 earnings per share $0.59

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc-

* AAM reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting sales of approximately $6.1 billion in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - expect to further incur significant costs, payments related to restructuring and acquisition-related activities during 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says confirmed its full year 2017 financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $6.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.