Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aaon Inc:

* AAON INC - SALES IN THE FOURTH QUARTER WERE $104.2 MILLION, UP 13.6% FROM $91.7 MILLION IN 2016

* AAON INC - EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $0.30 PER DILUTED SHARE

* AAON INC - BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 INCREASED 65.3% TO $81.2 MILLION VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR