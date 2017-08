July 11 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR announces $250 million stock repurchase authorization

* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock​

* New authorization replenishes program, increasing remaining authority of $63 million back up to $250 million