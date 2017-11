Nov 1 (Reuters) - AAR Corp

* AAR Corp - Court Of Federal Claims (COFC) entered judgment in favor of U.S. Government, upholding award of WASS by U.S Department Of State

* AAR Corp - ‍AAR airlift is ready to commence work immediately under WASS contract that was awarded in September 2016 by U.S. State department​