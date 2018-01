Jan 11 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR SEES FY 2019 SALES $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $180 MILLION TO $190 MILLION ; 2019 DILUTED EPS OF $2.50 TO $2.80

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38, REVENUE VIEW $2.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text : ( bit.ly/2DlV8hQ ) Further company coverage: