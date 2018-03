BRIEF-AAR Corp, Subsidiaries Enter Into Purchase Agreement With Citibank

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AAR Corp:

* AAR CORP - ‍ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018, CO, TOGETHER WITH CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CITIBANK, N.A - SEC FILING​

* AAR CORP - ‍UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT, MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF RECEIVABLES PURCHASES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME WILL NOT EXCEED $150 MILLION​

* AAR CORP - ‍TERM OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT RUNS THROUGH FEBRUARY 22, 2019​

* AAR CORP-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CITIBANK, N.A FOR SALE, FROM TIME TO TIME, OF CERTAIN ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE DUE FROM CERTAIN ACCOUNT DEBTORS OF SELLERS​ Source text (bit.ly/2owEDcz) Further company coverage: