BRIEF-Aareal Bank Forecasts Decline In 2018 Operating Profit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: AAREAL BANK GROUP PROPOSES A MARKED INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND, FROM EUR 2.00 TO EUR 2.50 PER SHARE, REFLECTING A STRONG FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* ‍CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT 2017 OF EUR 328 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.50 PER SHARE​

* ‍Q4 ACCOUNTED FOR CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 66 MILLION​

* ‍IMPLEMENTATION OF “AAREAL 2020” PROGRAMME IS FULLY ON TRACK AT MID-TERM POINT​

* ‍ANTICIPATES CHALLENGING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT TO PREVAIL DURING CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍ANTICIPATES CONSOLIDATED NET INTEREST INCOME FOR FULL YEAR 2018 BETWEEN EUR 570 MILLION AND EUR 610 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT FOR CURRENT YEAR TO BE IN A RANGE BETWEEN EUR 260 MILLION AND EUR 300 MILLION​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE REDUCTION OF NON-STRATEGIC PORTFOLIOS IN STRUCTURED PROPERTY FINANCING SEGMENT DURING 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: