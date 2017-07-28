BRIEF-Aaron's Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

July 28 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc:

* Aaron's Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* expects 2017 revenues of approximately $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion

* Q2 revenue $815.6 million versus $789.4 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Same store revenues decreased 8.1% during Q2 of 2017, compared with Q2 of 2016

* Sees FY ‍diluted earnings per share in range of $2.10 to $2.30 compared with previous outlook of $1.85 to $2.10​

* Sees 2017 same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.45 to $2.65

* Sees FY same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S